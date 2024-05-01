U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons assigned to the 13th and 14th Fighter Squadrons conduct a Joint Forcible Entry (JFE) exercise, May 1, 2024, at Misawa Air Base, Japan. The JFE exercise enhances regional security by bolstering the Department of Defense's capacity for multi-domain operations across air, land, thereby enabling the establishment of infrastructure for subsequent forces and logistics. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kohei Sugisawa)
|Date Taken:
|05.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.07.2024 02:55
|Photo ID:
|8386800
|VIRIN:
|240501-F-TF852-1025
|Resolution:
|7498x4999
|Size:
|3.57 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Team Misawa generates fighter jets for Joint Forcible Entry exercise [Image 3 of 3], by Kohei Sugisawa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT