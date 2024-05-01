Team Misawa generates fighter jets for Joint Forcible Entry exercise

A U.S. Marine Corps F/A-18C Hornet assigned to Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 232, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, takes off during a Joint Forcible Entry exercise, May 1, 2024, at Misawa Air Base, Japan. During the exercise, the U.S. Forces (U.S. Air Force, U.S. Navy, and U.S. Marines) demonstrated the U.S. Indo Pacific Command’s ability to integrate global assets for operations supporting U.S. and allied interests throughout the Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kohei Sugisawa)

