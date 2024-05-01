Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Team Misawa generates fighter jets for Joint Forcible Entry exercise [Image 1 of 3]

    Team Misawa generates fighter jets for Joint Forcible Entry exercise

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    05.01.2024

    Photo by Kohei Sugisawa 

    35th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Matthew Kenkel, 35th Fighter Wing deputy commander, taxis an F-16 Fighting Falcon on the flightline during a Joint Forcible Entry (JFE) exercise, May 1, 2024, at Misawa Air Base, Japan. The JFE exercise enhances regional security by bolstering the Department of Defense's capacity for multi-domain operations across air, land, thereby enabling the establishment of infrastructure for subsequent forces and logistics. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kohei Sugisawa)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.01.2024
    Date Posted: 05.07.2024 02:55
    Photo ID: 8386771
    VIRIN: 240501-F-TF852-1020
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 7.32 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Team Misawa generates fighter jets for Joint Forcible Entry exercise [Image 3 of 3], by Kohei Sugisawa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Team Misawa generates fighter jets for Joint Forcible Entry exercise
    Team Misawa generates fighter jets for Joint Forcible Entry exercise
    Team Misawa generates fighter jets for Joint Forcible Entry exercise

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Misawa Air Base

    TAGS

    Air Force
    35FW
    Team Misawa

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT