USS Frank Cable Conducts Weapons Handling Training with USS Springfield

APRA HARBOR, Guam (Nov. 30, 2023) - Sailors aboard the Emory S. Land-class submarine tender USS Frank Cable (AS 40) lift a UGM-84 encapsulated Harpoon missile for transport during a weapons handling training with the Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Springfield (SSN 761) Nov. 30. Frank Cable, forward-deployed to the island of Guam, repairs, rearms and re-provisions submarines and surface vessels in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Andrew McPeek)

