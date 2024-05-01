Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Frank Cable Conducts Weapons Handling Training with USS Springfield [Image 5 of 6]

    USS Frank Cable Conducts Weapons Handling Training with USS Springfield

    SANTA RITA, GUAM

    11.30.2023

    Photo by Seaman Andrew McPeek 

    USS Frank Cable (AS 40)

    APRA HARBOR, Guam (Nov. 30, 2023) - Sailors aboard the Emory S. Land-class submarine tender USS Frank Cable (AS 40) lift a UGM-84 encapsulated Harpoon missile for transport during a weapons handling training with the Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Springfield (SSN 761) Nov. 30. Frank Cable, forward-deployed to the island of Guam, repairs, rearms and re-provisions submarines and surface vessels in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Andrew McPeek)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.30.2023
    Date Posted: 05.06.2024 21:08
    Photo ID: 8386263
    VIRIN: 231130-N-YQ428-1034
    Resolution: 4256x2832
    Size: 1.06 MB
    Location: SANTA RITA, GU
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Frank Cable Conducts Weapons Handling Training with USS Springfield [Image 6 of 6], by SN Andrew McPeek, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Frank Cable Conducts Weapons Handling Training with USS Springfield
    USS Frank Cable Conducts Weapons Handling Training with USS Springfield
    USS Frank Cable Conducts Weapons Handling Training with USS Springfield
    USS Frank Cable Conducts Weapons Handling Training with USS Springfield
    USS Frank Cable Conducts Weapons Handling Training with USS Springfield
    USS Frank Cable Conducts Weapons Handling Training with USS Springfield

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    RGM-84 Harpoon Missile

    TAGS

    Weapons Handling
    Weapons Department
    USS Frank Cable
    USS Springfield
    UGM-84 encapsulated Harpoon

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT