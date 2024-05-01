APRA HARBOR, Guam (Nov. 30, 2023) - Gunner's Mate 2nd Class Daniel Salazar, assigned to the Emory S. Land-class submarine tender USS Frank Cable (AS 40), pulls out a UGM-84 encapsulated Harpoon missile using a tuga cart during a weapons handling training with the Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Springfield (SSN 761) Nov. 30. Frank Cable, forward-deployed to the island of Guam, repairs, rearms and re-provisions submarines and surface vessels in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Andrew McPeek)
|Date Taken:
|11.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2024 21:08
|Photo ID:
|8386261
|VIRIN:
|231130-N-YQ428-1016
|Resolution:
|3116x2073
|Size:
|1.1 MB
|Location:
|SANTA RITA, GU
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Frank Cable Conducts Weapons Handling Training with USS Springfield [Image 6 of 6], by SN Andrew McPeek, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT