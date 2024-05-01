Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Jumpmaster lands command at HHC, USACAPOC(A) [Image 3 of 3]

    Jumpmaster lands command at HHC, USACAPOC(A)

    FORT LIBERTY, NC, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2024

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Lisa Litchfield 

    U.S. Army Civil Affairs and Psychological Operations Command (Airborne)

    Capt. Cindy Sakalauski, incoming commander, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, U.S. Army Civil Affairs and Psychological Operations Command (Airborne) receives the unit colors from USACAPOC(A) commanding general, Maj. Gen. Isaac Johnson, Jr., during the HHC change of command ceremony at Fort Liberty, North Carolina, May 5, 2024.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2024
    Date Posted: 05.06.2024 09:48
    VIRIN: 240505-A-VY746-1049
    Location: FORT LIBERTY, NC, US
