Jumpmaster lands command at HHC, USACAPOC(A)

FORT LIBERTY, NC – “Assuming a higher headquarters command in the Army signifies the pinnacle of leadership, where meticulous planning, organizational prowess, and effective resource management are paramount,” said Maj. Gen. Isaac Johnson, Jr., commanding general, U.S. Army Civil Affairs and Psychological Operations Command (Airborne), addressing the Soldiers, Family members and friends gathered to celebrate the Headquarters and Headquarters Company change of command ceremony held at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, May 5, 2024.



HHC outgoing commander, Maj. Smita Kothuri, relinquished command to Capt. Cindy Sakalauski who has served in various positions throughout USACAPOC(A) during her career.



Change of command ceremonies transfer authority and responsibility for units and Soldiers from one qualified leader to another. This historic military tradition is centered around the colors, which are passed from the outgoing commander team to the incoming command team, ensuring continuity and guaranteeing that the unit and its Soldiers are never without leadership.



“Smita, your vision and actions have a profound impact upon the future of the HHC and USACAPOC as a whole. Thank you for leading from the front,” said Johnson.



“Captain Sakalauski, I’m charging you with the task of building upon the foundation that Maj. Kothuri has laid. Continue to focus on Airborne Operations, readiness, both technically and administratively… further solidify the relationships that have been built,” he concluded.



Following the passing of the guidon to demonstrate the change of command from one officer to the other, Kothuri addressed the assembled guests.



“To say faith is not a part of me or what guides me would be a lie,” said Kothuri. “Thank you for the opportunity to serve. Isaiah 6:8 says ‘Then I heard the voice of the Lord saying, “Whom shall I send? And who will go for us?” and I said, “Here I am, send me.’”



“Listen to one’s natural inclination to devote themselves to others and to realizing who they are… with this understanding, one can galvanize their teams around a shared mission,” she concluded.



Sakalauski took the podium and also spoke from the heart.



“I am humbled and privileged to work alongside you” explained Sakalauski. “As we embark on this new chapter together, let us reaffirm our commitment to our mission, our values, and each other. Let us strive for excellence in everything we do, and uphold the principles of integrity, respect, and accountability.”



Sakalauski is a familiar figure around USACAPOC(A), serving not only as a jumpmaster during airborne operations, but as the Aide-de-Camp to the commanding general in the 350th Civil Affairs Command, as well as the last two commanding generals for the U.S. Army Civil Affairs and Psychological Operations Command (Airborne).



A native of Boyle Heights, California, Sakalauski enlisted in the Army in September 2007 before being commissioned as a second lieutenant upon graduation from the University of West Florida Army ROTC Program in 2015.



A seasoned Soldier, Sakalauski has deployed to Kandahar, Afghanistan as a Veterinary Technician/ Veterinary Food Specialist, 72nd Veterinary Detachment, 86th Combat Support Hospital, Operation Enduring Freedom from 2009 – 2010 and Bagram, Afghanistan as a Company Commander, 442 Adjutant General Company (Postal), 155th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, Operation Freedom Sentinel where she was responsible for effectively closing down postal operations for the entire country of Afghanistan. She successfully closed Bagram Army Post Office, the Bagram Regional Mail Distribution Center, the Bagram Mail Movement Terminal, Kandahar Airfield, Resolute Support Head Quarters, New Kabul Cluster and Hamid Karzai International Airport Army Post Offices.



Sakalauski is a graduate of the Adjutant General Officer Basic Course, Protocol and Event Management Course, Airborne School, Adjutant General Captains Career Course, she holds a Bachelor of Arts in Communication from the University of West Florida and is currently a master’s Candidate at American Military University in the Human Resources Management program.



Sakalauski’s highest awards and decorations include the Bronze Star Medal, the Meritorious Service Medal (one Oak Leaf Cluster), the Army Commendation Medal (one Oak Leaf Cluster), the Army Achievement Medal with Combat Device, the Army Achievement Medal (three Oak Leaf Clusters), Senior Parachutist Badge and the Combat Action Badge.



Sakalauski is married to Chief Warrant Officer 4, Mike Sakalauski, 3rd Bn, 7th Special Operations Group (Airborne), and reminded him today “Mi Vida, mi Corazón, I love you like a paratrooper loves silk. I am so proud of you and proud to be your wife!”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.05.2024 Date Posted: 05.06.2024 09:48 Story ID: 470400 Location: FORT LIBERTY, NC, US Web Views: 13 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Jumpmaster lands command at HHC, USACAPOC(A), by SFC Lisa Litchfield, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.