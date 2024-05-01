Capt. Cindy Sakalauski, commander, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, U.S. Army Civil Affairs and Psychological Operations Command (Airborne) is congratulated on her new command position by USACAPOC(A) senior enlisted advisor, Command Sgt. Maj. Daniel Benedict.
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2024 09:48
|Photo ID:
|8384815
|VIRIN:
|240505-A-VY746-1159
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|1.15 MB
|Location:
|FORT LIBERTY, NC, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Jumpmaster lands command at HHC, USACAPOC(A) [Image 3 of 3], by SFC Lisa Litchfield, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Jumpmaster lands command at HHC, USACAPOC(A)
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT