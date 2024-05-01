Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Jumpmaster lands command of HHC, USACAPOC(A) [Image 2 of 3]

    Jumpmaster lands command of HHC, USACAPOC(A)

    FORT LIBERTY, NC, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2024

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Lisa Litchfield 

    U.S. Army Civil Affairs and Psychological Operations Command (Airborne)

    1st Sgt. Matthew Meyers, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, U.S. Army Civil Affairs and Psychological Operations Command (Airborne), prepares to begin the passing of the unit colors signifying the transfer of authority between outgoing commander Maj. Smita Kothuri to incoming commander, Capt. Cindy Sakalauski through USACAPOC(A) commanding general, Maj. Gen. Isaac Johnson, Jr. (far right).

    Date Taken: 05.05.2024
    Date Posted: 05.06.2024 09:48
    VIRIN: 240505-A-VY746-1041
    Location: FORT LIBERTY, NC, US
    PSYOP
    USACAPOC(A)
    Soldiers
    USAR
    CivilAffairs

