1st Sgt. Matthew Meyers, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, U.S. Army Civil Affairs and Psychological Operations Command (Airborne), prepares to begin the passing of the unit colors signifying the transfer of authority between outgoing commander Maj. Smita Kothuri to incoming commander, Capt. Cindy Sakalauski through USACAPOC(A) commanding general, Maj. Gen. Isaac Johnson, Jr. (far right).
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2024 09:48
|Photo ID:
|8384816
|VIRIN:
|240505-A-VY746-1041
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|1.36 MB
|Location:
|FORT LIBERTY, NC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Jumpmaster lands command of HHC, USACAPOC(A) [Image 3 of 3], by SFC Lisa Litchfield, identified by DVIDS
Jumpmaster lands command at HHC, USACAPOC(A)
No keywords found.
