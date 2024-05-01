1st Sgt. Matthew Meyers, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, U.S. Army Civil Affairs and Psychological Operations Command (Airborne), prepares to begin the passing of the unit colors signifying the transfer of authority between outgoing commander Maj. Smita Kothuri to incoming commander, Capt. Cindy Sakalauski through USACAPOC(A) commanding general, Maj. Gen. Isaac Johnson, Jr. (far right).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.05.2024 Date Posted: 05.06.2024 09:48 Photo ID: 8384816 VIRIN: 240505-A-VY746-1041 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 1.36 MB Location: FORT LIBERTY, NC, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Jumpmaster lands command of HHC, USACAPOC(A) [Image 3 of 3], by SFC Lisa Litchfield, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.