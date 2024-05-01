Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Friendship Day 2024

Japan Air Self-Defense Force members with The Blue Impulse aerobatic demonstration team, 11th Squadron, 4th Air Wing, conduct flight demonstrations in Kawasaki T-4 aircraft during Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni’s 45th Friendship Day at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, May 5, 2024. Since 1973, MCAS Iwakuni has held a Friendship Day open house to foster positive relationships between the air station and its Japanese hosts, offering a culturally enriching experience that displays the mutual support between the U.S. and Japan. More than 113,000 guests were in attendance during this year’s air show. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jase Graziano)

