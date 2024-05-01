Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Friendship Day 2024

U.S. Navy F/A-18E Super Hornet, F/A-18F Super Hornet, and EA-18G Growler aircraft assigned to Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 5, Carrier Strike Group 5, fly in formation during Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni’s 45th Friendship Day at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, May 5, 2024. Since 1973, MCAS Iwakuni has held a Friendship Day open house to foster positive relationships between the air station and its Japanese hosts, offering a culturally enriching experience that displays the mutual support the U.S. and Japan share. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jase Graziano)

