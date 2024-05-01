Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Friendship Day 2024 [Image 4 of 15]

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Friendship Day 2024

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    05.05.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Jase Graziano 

    AFN Iwakuni

    A Japanese guest looks through binoculars to get a closer view of the airshow during Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni’s 45th Friendship Day at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, May 5, 2024. Since 1973, MCAS Iwakuni has held a Friendship Day open house to foster positive relationships between the air station and its Japanese hosts, offering a culturally enriching experience that displays the mutual support between the U.S. and Japan. More than 113,000 guests were in attendance during this year’s air show. (U.S Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jase Graziano)

    TAGS

    MCAS Iwakuni
    Cohesion
    U.S.-Japan Alliance
    USMCNews
    FriendshipDay24
    FD24

