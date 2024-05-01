National Guard athletes compete at 47th annual Lincoln Marathon

Runners, including National Guard Soldiers and Airmen with the All Guard Marathon Team, start the 47th annual Lincoln Marathon and Half Marathon held May 5, 2024, in Lincoln, Nebraska. The annual Lincoln Marathon biennially serves as the time trials for the National Guard All Guard Marathon Team. Every two years hundreds of National Guard runners from all 54 states and territories come to Nebraska to complete the 26.2 mile distance for a chance to earn a spot on the coveted All Guard Marathon Team. This year, while only 21 current All Guard Marathon Team runners competed in the Lincoln Marathon, more than 100 Nebraska National Guard athletes participated in the event, running or rucking to a 13.1 or 26.2 mile finish. Additionally, another 150 Nebraska National Guard Airmen and Soldiers provided support at start and finish line areas, aid stations, water points and more throughout the race. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Adila Hamdan)

