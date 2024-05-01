National Guard athletes finish strong at the 47th Annual Lincoln Marathon

Courtesy Photo | Runners, including National Guard Soldiers and Airmen with the All Guard Marathon...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Runners, including National Guard Soldiers and Airmen with the All Guard Marathon Team, start the 47th annual Lincoln Marathon and Half Marathon held May 5, 2024, in Lincoln, Nebraska. The annual Lincoln Marathon biennially serves as the time trials for the National Guard All Guard Marathon Team. Every two years hundreds of National Guard runners from all 54 states and territories come to Nebraska to complete the 26.2 mile distance for a chance to earn a spot on the coveted All Guard Marathon Team. This year, while only 21 current All Guard Marathon Team runners competed in the Lincoln Marathon, more than 100 Nebraska National Guard athletes participated in the event, running or rucking to a 13.1 or 26.2 mile finish. Additionally, another 150 Nebraska National Guard Airmen and Soldiers provided support at start and finish line areas, aid stations, water points and more throughout the race. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Adila Hamdan) see less | View Image Page

Twenty-one of the National Guard’s best athletes from the All Guard Marathon Team competed in the 47th annual Lincoln Marathon, May 5, 2024, in Lincoln, Nebraska. The competitors represented 17 states and territories, traveling as far as Puerto Rico.



The Lincoln Marathon is familiar territory to these athletes who all ran the same course last year during the time trials to secure their spot on the All Guard Marathon Team. Every two years, hundreds of National Guard runners from all 54 states and territories come to Nebraska to complete the 26.2 mile distance. Since this year was not a qualifying year, the 21 All Guard Marathon Team runners were primarily competing against themselves and the field of other participants for top honors.



For the first time, the Lincoln Track Club presented awards specifically to the top National Guard competitors in the Lincoln Marathon.



This year’s top National Guard Marathon winners and times:



National Guard Men - Full Marathon:

Sgt. Chad Terry (Kentucky) 2:55:06

Capt. Travis Kirchner (Nebraska) 2:57:09

Spc. Jack Vogel (Nebraska) 3:37:55



National Guard Women - Full Marathon:

Chief Warrant Officer 5 Tracy Dooley (Arkansas) 3:48:37

Master Sgt. Phoebe Begay (New Mexico) 4:00:44

Chief Warrant Officer 2 Sarah Barnes (Michigan) 4:07:30



National Guard Men - Half Marathon:

Warrant Officer Andrew Merrill (Florida) 1:15:22

Maj. Valentine Roberts (Hawaii) 1:21:34

Maj. Lex Grimley (Utah) 1:22:36



National Guard Women - Half Marathon:

1st Lt. Chiara Warner (Montana) 1:22:54

Maj. Amanda Schmid (Nebraska) 1:37:16

Capt. Amy Mireles (Oregon) 1:43:50



The Lincoln National Guard Marathon will return in 2025 when all 54 states and territories will again compete for coveted positions on the All Guard Marathon Team. The All Guard Marathon and Endurance Teams exist to promote physical fitness, self-discipline and esprit de corps among National Guard members while assisting recruiting and retention efforts at each community where they compete.