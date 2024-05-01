Lincoln Marathon 2024

Hawaii National Guard runner Capt. Jonathon Fleming crosses the finish line of the 47th annual Lincoln Marathon and Half Marathon held May 5, 2024, in Lincoln, Nebraska. The Nebraska National Guard has a long history of supporting the annual Lincoln Marathon, which biennially serves as the time trials for the National Guard All Guard Marathon Team. Every two years hundreds of National Guard runners from all 54 states and territories come to Nebraska to complete the 26.2 mile distance for a chance to earn a spot on the coveted All Guard Marathon Team. This year, while only 21 current All Guard Marathon Team runners competed in the Lincoln Marathon, more than 100 Nebraska National Guard athletes participated in the event, running or rucking to a 13.1 or 26.2 mile finish. Additionally, another 150 Nebraska National Guard Airmen and Soldiers provided support at start and finish line areas, aid stations, water points and more throughout the race. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Lauren Behn)

