Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Lincoln Marathon 2024 [Image 2 of 5]

    Lincoln Marathon 2024

    LINCOLN, NE, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2024

    Photo by Spc. Lauren Behn 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Nebraska National Guard

    Puerto Rico National Guard runner Sgt. Angeles Virella crosses the finish line of the 47th annual Lincoln Marathon and Half Marathon held May 5, 2024, in Lincoln, Nebraska. The Nebraska National Guard has a long history of supporting the annual Lincoln Marathon, which biennially serves as the time trials for the National Guard All Guard Marathon Team. Every two years hundreds of National Guard runners from all 54 states and territories come to Nebraska to complete the 26.2 mile distance for a chance to earn a spot on the coveted All Guard Marathon Team. This year, while only 21 current All Guard Marathon Team runners competed in the Lincoln Marathon, more than 100 Nebraska National Guard athletes participated in the event, running or rucking to a 13.1 or 26.2 mile finish. Additionally, another 150 Nebraska National Guard Airmen and Soldiers provided support at start and finish line areas, aid stations, water points and more throughout the race. (U.S. Army National Guard photos by Sgt. Lauren Behn)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2024
    Date Posted: 05.05.2024 18:57
    Photo ID: 8383434
    VIRIN: 240505-Z-CJ577-1005
    Resolution: 5603x3735
    Size: 4.41 MB
    Location: LINCOLN, NE, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lincoln Marathon 2024 [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Lauren Behn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Lincoln Marathon 2024
    Lincoln Marathon 2024
    Lincoln Marathon 2024
    Lincoln Marathon 2024
    National Guard athletes compete at 47th annual Lincoln Marathon

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    National Guard athletes finish strong at the 47th Annual Lincoln Marathon

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Nebraska
    athlete
    National Guard
    All Guard
    Lincoln Marathon

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT