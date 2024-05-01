U.S. Air National Guard Lt. Col. Joseph Bousquet, 174th Air Refueling Squadron Commander, speaks to unit members during a formal ceremony at the 185th Air Refueling Wing in Sioux City, Iowa, May 5, 2024. Bousquet replaced Lt. Col. William Poulson as commander of the unit. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Tylon Chapman)
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2024 13:12
|Photo ID:
|8382869
|VIRIN:
|240505-Z-KI557-1037
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|6.63 MB
|Location:
|SIOUX CITY, IA, US
|Hometown:
|SIOUX CITY, IA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Bousquet speaks to unit members [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Tylon Chapman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Bousquet assumes command of the 174th Air Refueling Squadron
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT