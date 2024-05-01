Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bousquet speaks to unit members [Image 3 of 3]

    Bousquet speaks to unit members

    SIOUX CITY, IA, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Tylon Chapman 

    185th Air Refueling Wing, Iowa Air National Guard

    U.S. Air National Guard Lt. Col. Joseph Bousquet, 174th Air Refueling Squadron Commander, speaks to unit members during a formal ceremony at the 185th Air Refueling Wing in Sioux City, Iowa, May 5, 2024. Bousquet replaced Lt. Col. William Poulson as commander of the unit. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Tylon Chapman)

    Date Posted: 05.05.2024 13:12
    Outgoing and incoming commanders
    Passing the guidon
    Bousquet speaks to unit members

    Bousquet assumes command of the 174th Air Refueling Squadron

    Change of Command
    185th Air Refueling Wing
    Iowa Air National Guard
    Sioux City Iowa
    Bousquet
    174th Air Refueling Squadron

