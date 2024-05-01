U.S. Air National Guard Lt. Col. Joseph Bousquet, 174th Air Refueling Squadron Commander, speaks to unit members during a formal ceremony at the 185th Air Refueling Wing in Sioux City, Iowa, May 5, 2024. Bousquet replaced Lt. Col. William Poulson as commander of the unit. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Tylon Chapman)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.05.2024 Date Posted: 05.05.2024 13:12 Photo ID: 8382869 VIRIN: 240505-Z-KI557-1037 Resolution: 6016x4016 Size: 6.63 MB Location: SIOUX CITY, IA, US Hometown: SIOUX CITY, IA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Bousquet speaks to unit members [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Tylon Chapman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.