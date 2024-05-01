Bousquet assumes command of the 174th Air Refueling Squadron

Lt. Col. Joseph Bousquet was passed the guidon for the 174th Air Refueling Squadron and has assumed command of the 174th ARS at a change of command ceremony at the 185th Air Refueling Wing, on May 6, 2024, in Sioux City, Iowa.



During the ceremony, Bousquet thanked unit members and distinguished visitors for their support.



He those in attendance about his command philosophy which is inspired by Capt. Edward Rickenbacker, the United States’ premier fighter ace of World War I.



“Think things though, then follow through,” said Bousquet.



As the 174th ARS Commander, Bousquet is responsible for the unit’s mission of providing aerial refueling, cargo airlift, and passenger movement around the globe.



Bousquet is a Sioux City native who initially enlisted with the 185th Fighter Wing in 1995 as an Aircraft Maintainer.



After completing his Bachelor of Science in Meteorology at the University of Nebraska in 2001, Bousquet commissioned at the Academy of Military Science that year.



Bousquet has nearly 29 years of service with the 185th and has supported multiple operations including Iraqi freedom, Enduring Freedom, Freedom Sentinel, and Inherent Resolve. He is also a pilot for a US airline.



In his new role as the refueling squadron’s commander, Bousquet said that it is an awesome responsibility and that he is honored and humbled to accept the duty.



He was previously serving as the 185th Air Refueling Wing Inspector General and Deputy Operations Group Commander.



The outgoing commander, Lt. Col. William Poulson, will move on to serve as the 185th ARW’s Operations Group Deputy Commander.

