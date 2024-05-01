Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Bousquet assumes command of the 174th Air Refueling Squadron

    Passing the guidon

    Photo By Senior Airman Tylon Chapman | U.S. Air National Guard Lt. Col. Joseph Bousquet, right, accepts the unit’s guidon...... read more read more

    SIOUX CITY, IA, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2024

    Story by Senior Airman Tylon Chapman 

    185th Air Refueling Wing, Iowa Air National Guard

    Lt. Col. Joseph Bousquet was passed the guidon for the 174th Air Refueling Squadron and has assumed command of the 174th ARS at a change of command ceremony at the 185th Air Refueling Wing, on May 6, 2024, in Sioux City, Iowa.

    During the ceremony, Bousquet thanked unit members and distinguished visitors for their support.

    He those in attendance about his command philosophy which is inspired by Capt. Edward Rickenbacker, the United States’ premier fighter ace of World War I.

    “Think things though, then follow through,” said Bousquet.

    As the 174th ARS Commander, Bousquet is responsible for the unit’s mission of providing aerial refueling, cargo airlift, and passenger movement around the globe.

    Bousquet is a Sioux City native who initially enlisted with the 185th Fighter Wing in 1995 as an Aircraft Maintainer.

    After completing his Bachelor of Science in Meteorology at the University of Nebraska in 2001, Bousquet commissioned at the Academy of Military Science that year.

    Bousquet has nearly 29 years of service with the 185th and has supported multiple operations including Iraqi freedom, Enduring Freedom, Freedom Sentinel, and Inherent Resolve. He is also a pilot for a US airline.

    In his new role as the refueling squadron’s commander, Bousquet said that it is an awesome responsibility and that he is honored and humbled to accept the duty.

    He was previously serving as the 185th Air Refueling Wing Inspector General and Deputy Operations Group Commander.

    The outgoing commander, Lt. Col. William Poulson, will move on to serve as the 185th ARW’s Operations Group Deputy Commander.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2024
    Date Posted: 05.05.2024 13:12
    Story ID: 470351
    Location: SIOUX CITY, IA, US
    Hometown: SIOUX CITY, IA, US
    Web Views: 98
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bousquet assumes command of the 174th Air Refueling Squadron, by SrA Tylon Chapman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Outgoing and incoming commanders
    Passing the guidon
    Bousquet speaks to unit members

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Change of Command
    185th Air Refueling Wing
    Iowa Air National Guard
    Sioux City Iowa
    Bousquet
    174th Air Refueling Squadron

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT