Outgoing and incoming commanders

U.S. Air National Guard Lt. Col. William Poulson, outgoing 174th Air Refueling Squadron Commander, left, sits next to Lt. Col. Joseph Bousquet, the incoming 174th ARS Commander, right, during a formal ceremony at the 185th Air Refueling Wing in Sioux City, Iowa, May 5, 2024. Bousquet replaced Lt. Col. William Poulson as commander of the unit. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Tylon Chapman)

