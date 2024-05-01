U.S. Air National Guard Lt. Col. Joseph Bousquet, right, accepts the unit’s guidon from Col. Todd Miller, 185th Operations Group Commander, left, as he assumes command of the 174th Air Refueling Squadron during a formal ceremony at the 185th Air Refueling Wing in Sioux City, Iowa, May 5, 2024. Bousquet is replacing Lt. Col. William Poulson as commander of the unit. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Tylon Chapman)
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2024 13:12
|Photo ID:
|8382868
|VIRIN:
|240505-Z-KI557-1032
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|6.31 MB
|Location:
|SIOUX CITY, IA, US
|Hometown:
|SIOUX CITY, IA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Passing the guidon [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Tylon Chapman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Bousquet assumes command of the 174th Air Refueling Squadron
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT