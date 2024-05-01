Passing the guidon

U.S. Air National Guard Lt. Col. Joseph Bousquet, right, accepts the unit’s guidon from Col. Todd Miller, 185th Operations Group Commander, left, as he assumes command of the 174th Air Refueling Squadron during a formal ceremony at the 185th Air Refueling Wing in Sioux City, Iowa, May 5, 2024. Bousquet is replacing Lt. Col. William Poulson as commander of the unit. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Tylon Chapman)

