Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Kentucky Army National Guard Supports 150th Kentucky Derby [Image 13 of 14]

    Kentucky Army National Guard Supports 150th Kentucky Derby

    LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES

    05.04.2024

    Photo by Spc. Caleb Sooter 

    133rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers of the 940th Military Police Company, 149th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade guard the winner’s trophy at the 150th Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs, Louisville, Kentucky, May 5, 2024. The Kentucky Army National Guard carries a long tradition of escorting the winner’s cup dating back decades. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sergeant Caleb Sooter)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.04.2024
    Date Posted: 05.05.2024 10:51
    Photo ID: 8382674
    VIRIN: 240505-Z-QT047-9588
    Resolution: 5348x3565
    Size: 995.65 KB
    Location: LOUISVILLE, KY, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kentucky Army National Guard Supports 150th Kentucky Derby [Image 14 of 14], by SGT Caleb Sooter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Kentucky Army National Guard Supports 150th Kentucky Derby
    Kentucky Army National Guard Supports 150th Kentucky Derby
    Kentucky Army National Guard Supports 150th Kentucky Derby
    Kentucky Army National Guard Supports 150th Kentucky Derby
    Kentucky Army National Guard Supports 150th Kentucky Derby
    Kentucky Army National Guard Supports 150th Kentucky Derby
    Kentucky Army National Guard Supports 150th Kentucky Derby
    Kentucky Army National Guard Supports 150th Kentucky Derby
    Kentucky Army National Guard Supports 150th Kentucky Derby
    Kentucky Army National Guard Supports 150th Kentucky Derby
    Kentucky Army National Guard Supports 150th Kentucky Derby
    Kentucky Army National Guard Supports 150th Kentucky Derby
    Kentucky Army National Guard Supports 150th Kentucky Derby
    Kentucky Army National Guard Supports 150th Kentucky Derby

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Kentucky National Guard
    Derby
    National Guard
    Military Police
    149th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT