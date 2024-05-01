Soldiers of the 149th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade augment Louisville Metro Police Department officers in support of the 150th Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs, Louisville, Kentucky, May 4, 2024. The Kentucky National guard has been assisting local police with traffic control and public safety during Derby season every year for the past 118 years. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sergeant Caleb Sooter)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.03.2024 Date Posted: 05.05.2024 10:51 Photo ID: 8382646 VIRIN: 240504-Z-QT047-8665 Resolution: 6197x4131 Size: 1.84 MB Location: LOUISVILLE, KY, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Kentucky Army National Guard Supports 150th Kentucky Derby [Image 14 of 14], by SGT Caleb Sooter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.