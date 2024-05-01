Kentucky Army National Guard Supports 150th Kentucky Derby

Soldiers of the 940th Military Police Company, 149th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade guard the winner’s trophy at the 150th Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs, Louisville, Kentucky, May 5, 2024. The Kentucky Army National Guard carries a long tradition of escorting the winner’s cup dating back decades. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sergeant Caleb Sooter)

