Balikatan 24: Joint Well Deck Operations Aboard Somerset

A U.S. Marine assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit operates a tractor, rubber tired, articulated steering, multipurpose vehicle to transport supplies in the well deck of the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Somerset (LPD 25) in the South China Sea during Exercise Balikatan 24, May 3, 2024. BK 24 is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Evan Diaz)

