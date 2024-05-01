Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Balikatan 24: Joint Well Deck Operations Aboard Somerset [Image 5 of 7]

    Balikatan 24: Joint Well Deck Operations Aboard Somerset

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    05.03.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Evan Diaz 

    USS Somerset (LPD 25)

    U.S. Navy Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 1st Class Giovanni Quinones, assigned to Assault Craft Unit 5, signals to a tractor, rubber tired, articulated steering, multipurpose vehicle in the well deck of the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Somerset (LPD 25) in the South China Sea during Exercise Balikatan 24, May 3, 2024. BK 24 is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. Quinones is a native of Georgia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Evan Diaz)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.03.2024
    Date Posted: 05.05.2024 05:07
    Photo ID: 8382330
    VIRIN: 240503-N-JS660-1421
    Resolution: 7796x5197
    Size: 23.5 MB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    Hometown: ATLANTA, GA, US
    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    USS Somerset (LPD 25)

    TAGS

    Balikatan
    USS Somerset
    FriendsPartnersAllies
    Balikatan 24
    BK 24

