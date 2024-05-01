Balikatan 24: Joint Well Deck Operations Aboard Somerset

U.S. Navy Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 1st Class Giovanni Quinones, assigned to Assault Craft Unit 5, signals to a tractor, rubber tired, articulated steering, multipurpose vehicle in the well deck of the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Somerset (LPD 25) in the South China Sea during Exercise Balikatan 24, May 3, 2024. BK 24 is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. Quinones is a native of Georgia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Evan Diaz)

