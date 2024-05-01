Balikatan 24: Joint Well Deck Operations Aboard Somerset

U.S. Navy Boatswain’s Mate 1st Class Bobby Lynn signals to a landing craft, air cushion, assigned to Assault Craft Unit 5, in the well deck of the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Somerset (LPD 25) in the South China Sea during Exercise Balikatan 24, May 3, 2024. BK 24 is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. Lynn is a native of Missouri. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Evan Diaz)

