Balikatan 24: Joint Well Deck Operations Aboard Somerset

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Erick Manzanales, left, assigned to Cherokee Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, signals to Lance Cpl. Logan Landers, assigned to Light Armored Reconnaissance Company, BLT 1/5, 15th MEU, as he operates a Light Armored Vehicle 25 in the main vehicle stowage area of the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Somerset (LPD 25) in the South China Sea during Exercise Balikatan 24, May 3, 2024. BK 24 is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Evan Diaz)

