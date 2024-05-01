Balikatan 24: 8th FSRD conducts Medevac training with 25th CAB

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, 25th Infantry Division briefs U.S. Army Soldiers from the 8th Forward Resuscitative Surgical Detachment, 18th Medical Command, and a Corpsman assigned Marine Aircraft Group 24, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, on a medical evacuation plan for a simulated casualty during Exercise Balikatan 24 at the Basco Airport in Basco, Batanes, Philippines, May 02, 2024. BK 24 is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Moore)



Date Taken: 05.01.2024 Location: BASCO, PH