Balikatan 24: 8th FSRD conducts Medevac training with 25th CAB

U.S. Army 1st Lt. Daryl Conde, the platoon executive officer for the 8th Forward Resuscitative Surgical Detachment assigned to 18th Medical Command, lays on a stretcher in a U.S. Army UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter assigned to the 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, during a simulated casualty evacuation rehearsal as part of Exercise Balikatan 24 at the Basco Airport in Basco, Batanes, Philippines, May 2, 2024. BK 24 is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Moore)

