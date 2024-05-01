U.S. Army Soldiers from the 8th Forward Resuscitative Surgical Detachment, 18th Medical Command, rehearse the medical evacuation plan for a simulated casualty during Exercise Balikatan 24 at the Basco Airport in Basco, Batanes, Philippines, May 2, 2024. BK 24 is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Moore)

