    Balikatan 24: 8th FSRD conducts Medevac training with 25th CAB [Image 6 of 15]

    Balikatan 24: 8th FSRD conducts Medevac training with 25th CAB

    BASCO, PHILIPPINES

    05.01.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Moore 

    8th Theater Sustainment Command

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Colton Schmidt, a critical care flight paramedic assigned to the 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, briefs U.S. Army Soldiers from the 8th Forward Resuscitative Surgical Detachment, 18th Medical Command, on a medical evacuation plan for a simulated casualty during Exercise Balikatan 24 at the Basco Airport in Basco, Batanes, Philippines, May 2, 2024. BK 24 is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Moore)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.01.2024
    Date Posted: 05.05.2024 01:51
    Photo ID: 8382312
    VIRIN: 240501-A-PR546-1019
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 14.41 MB
    Location: BASCO, PH
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    AFP
    Balikatan
    U.S. Army
    Balikatan 24
    BK 24
    FriendsPartnerAllies

