U.S. Army Capt. Demaron McFarlane gives his first speech as commander of Headquarter and Headquarters Company, 74th Troop Command, D.C. Army National Guard, during a change of command ceremony at the D.C. Armory in Washington D.C. on May 4th, 2024. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Sherald McAulay, 715th Public Affairs Detachment)
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2024 17:11
|Photo ID:
|8381937
|VIRIN:
|240504-Z-SM347-1040
|Resolution:
|5664x3820
|Size:
|10.55 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 74th Troop Command HHC Recognizes Change in Leadership [Image 12 of 12], by SPC Sherald McAulay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT