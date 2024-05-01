74th Troop Command HHC Recognizes Change in Leadership

U.S. Army Capt. Demaron McFarlane gives his first speech as commander of Headquarter and Headquarters Company, 74th Troop Command, D.C. Army National Guard, during a change of command ceremony at the D.C. Armory in Washington D.C. on May 4th, 2024. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Sherald McAulay, 715th Public Affairs Detachment)

