74th Troop Command HHC Recognizes Change in Leadership

U.S. Army Capt. Matthew Leon gives a final speech as commander of Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 74th Troop Command, D.C. Army National Guard, during the change of command ceremony at the D.C Armory in Washington DC. May 4th 2024. Capt. Leon spoke of the importance of his faith, family and formation on his life and of the positive impact these values had during his time in command. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Sherald McAulay, 715th Public Affairs Detachment)

