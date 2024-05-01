Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    74th Troop Command HHC Recognizes Change in Leadership [Image 10 of 12]

    74th Troop Command HHC Recognizes Change in Leadership

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    05.03.2024

    Photo by Spc. Sherald McAulay 

    715th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Capt. Matthew Leon gives a final speech as commander of Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 74th Troop Command, D.C. Army National Guard, during the change of command ceremony at the D.C Armory in Washington DC. May 4th 2024. Capt. Leon spoke of the importance of his faith, family and formation on his life and of the positive impact these values had during his time in command. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Sherald McAulay, 715th Public Affairs Detachment)

    Date Taken: 05.03.2024
    Date Posted: 05.04.2024 17:11
    Photo ID: 8381938
    VIRIN: 240504-Z-SM347-1027
    Resolution: 5712x3796
    Size: 10.36 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US
    DCNG
    Change of Cammand
    DC Army National Guard
    74th Troop Command
    DC

