74th Troop Command HHC Recognizes Change in Leadership

Ms. Leon receives flowers on behalf of Capt. Matthew Leon at the D.C. Armory in Washington DC on May 4th 2024. Capt. Leon gifted his mother flowers in honor of the support she has for him especially during his time in command. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Sherald McAulay, 715th Public Affairs Detachment)

