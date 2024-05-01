74th Troop Command HHC Recognizes Change in Leadership

U.S. Army Maj. Katylin Hack accepts flowers during the change of command Ceremony at the D.C. Armory in Washington, D.C. May 4th 2024. Capt. Leon gifted his wife flowers in honor of the support she has provided, especially during his time in command. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Sherald McAulay, 715th Public Affairs Detachment)

