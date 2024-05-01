Balikatan 24: I MEF CG Visits Puerto Princesa

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Michael Cederholm, commanding general of I Marine Expeditionary Force, and Philippine Marine Brig. Gen. Romulo Quemado, deputy commander of external defense operations of Armed Forces of the Philippines Western Command, receive a commander’s update brief from U.S. and Philippine staff planners at the fusion cell during Exercise Balikatan 24 in Puerto Princesa, Philippines May 1, 2024. BK 24 is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by 1st Lt. Robert Nanna)

