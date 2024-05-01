Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Balikatan 24: I MEF CG Visits Puerto Princesa [Image 5 of 8]

    Balikatan 24: I MEF CG Visits Puerto Princesa

    PUERTO PRINCESA, PHILIPPINES

    05.01.2024

    Photo by 1st Lt. Robert Nanna 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S Marine Corps Sgt. Jacquelyn Rosa, a motor transport operator assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, and a Michigan native, receives a command coin from Lt. Gen. Michael Cederholm, commanding general of I Marine Expeditionary Force, for superior performance and work ethic during Exercise Balikatan 24 in Puerto Princesa, Philippines May 1, 2024. BK 24 is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by 1st Lt. Robert Nanna)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.01.2024
    Date Posted: 05.04.2024 09:13
    Photo ID: 8381483
    VIRIN: 240501-M-EV477-1424
    Resolution: 6157x4105
    Size: 3.31 MB
    Location: PUERTO PRINCESA, PH
    Hometown: FLINT, MI, US
    Hometown: NEW HARTFORD, CT, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Balikatan 24: I MEF CG Visits Puerto Princesa [Image 8 of 8], by 1LT Robert Nanna, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Balikatan 24: I MEF CG Visits Puerto Princesa
    Balikatan 24: I MEF CG Visits Puerto Princesa
    Balikatan 24: I MEF CG Visits Puerto Princesa
    Balikatan 24: I MEF CG Visits Puerto Princesa
    Balikatan 24: I MEF CG Visits Puerto Princesa
    Balikatan 24: I MEF CG Visits Puerto Princesa
    Balikatan 24: I MEF CG Visits Puerto Princesa
    Balikatan 24: I MEF CG Visits Puerto Princesa

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CG
    I MEF
    Balikatan
    FriendsPartnersAllies
    Balikatan 24
    BK 24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT