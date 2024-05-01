Balikatan 24: I MEF CG Visits Puerto Princesa

U.S Marine Corps Sgt. Jacquelyn Rosa, a motor transport operator assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, and a Michigan native, receives a command coin from Lt. Gen. Michael Cederholm, commanding general of I Marine Expeditionary Force, for superior performance and work ethic during Exercise Balikatan 24 in Puerto Princesa, Philippines May 1, 2024. BK 24 is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by 1st Lt. Robert Nanna)

