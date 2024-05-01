Balikatan 24: I MEF CG Visits Puerto Princesa

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Michael Cederholm, commanding general of I Marine Expeditionary Force, walks to a hangar with Maj. Alex Scarborough, the CH-53E detachment officer in charge assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, during a visit with Marines assigned to VMM-165 (Rein.), 15th MEU, during Exercise Balikatan 24 at Antonio Bautista Air Base, Puerto Princesa, Philippines, May 1, 2024. BK 24 is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by 1st Lt. Robert Nanna)

Date Taken: 05.01.2024
Location: PUERTO PRINCESA, PH
Photo by 1LT Robert Nanna