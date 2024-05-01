Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Balikatan 24: I MEF CG Visits Puerto Princesa [Image 8 of 8]

    Balikatan 24: I MEF CG Visits Puerto Princesa

    PUERTO PRINCESA, PHILIPPINES

    05.01.2024

    Photo by 1st Lt. Robert Nanna 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Michael Cederholm, commanding general of I Marine Expeditionary Force, walks to a hangar with Maj. Alex Scarborough, the CH-53E detachment officer in charge assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, during a visit with Marines assigned to VMM-165 (Rein.), 15th MEU, during Exercise Balikatan 24 at Antonio Bautista Air Base, Puerto Princesa, Philippines, May 1, 2024. BK 24 is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by 1st Lt. Robert Nanna)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.01.2024
    Date Posted: 05.04.2024 09:13
    Photo ID: 8381497
    VIRIN: 240501-M-EV477-1491
    Resolution: 7008x4672
    Size: 2.19 MB
    Location: PUERTO PRINCESA, PH
    Hometown: NEW HARTFORD, CT, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Balikatan 24: I MEF CG Visits Puerto Princesa [Image 8 of 8], by 1LT Robert Nanna, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CG
    I MEF
    Balikatan
    FriendsPartnersAllies
    Balikatan 24
    BK 24

