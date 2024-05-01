Balikatan 24: I MEF CG Visits Puerto Princesa

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Peter Siaw, command senior enlisted leader of I Marine Expeditionary Force, addresses Marines assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, on a visit during Exercise Balikatan 24 at Antonio Bautista Air Base, Puerto Princesa, Philippines, May 1, 2024. BK 24 is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by 1st Lt. Robert Nanna)

