A U.S. Sailor assigned to Assault Craft Unit 5 guides a U.S. Army M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System, assigned to 3rd Platoon, Alpha Battery, 1st Long Range Fires Battalion, 1st Multi-Domain Task Force, off a landing craft, air cushion during a coastal defense exercise as part of Exercise Balikatan 24 at Campong Ulay, Rizal, Palawan, Philippines, May 2, 2024. BK 24 is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Patrick Katz)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.02.2024 Date Posted: 05.04.2024 02:13 Photo ID: 8381195 VIRIN: 240402-M-PO838-1045 Resolution: 7952x5304 Size: 2.77 MB Location: CAMP UNGLAY, PALAWAN, PH Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Balikatan 24: 15th MEU Participates in a Coastal Defense Exercise [Image 7 of 7], by Sgt Patrick Katz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.