A U.S. Marine assigned to Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, supervises the targeting of nearby maritime targets during a live-fire coastal defense exercise as part of Exercise Balikatan 24 at Campong Ulay, Rizal, Palawan, Philippines, May 2, 2024. BK 24 is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Patrick Katz)
|Date Taken:
|05.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2024 02:13
|Photo ID:
|8381199
|VIRIN:
|240402-M-PO838-1234
|Resolution:
|7952x5304
|Size:
|2.94 MB
|Location:
|CAMP UNGLAY, PALAWAN, PH
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Balikatan 24: 15th MEU Participates in a Coastal Defense Exercise [Image 7 of 7], by Sgt Patrick Katz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
