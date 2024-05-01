Balikatan 24: 15th MEU Participates in a Coastal Defense Exercise

A U.S. Marine assigned to Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, maintains radio communications while participating in a live-fire coastal defense exercise during Balikatan 24 at Campong Ulay, Rizal, Palawan, Philippines, May 2, 2024. BK 24 is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. Military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Patrick Katz)

