    Balikatan 24: 15th MEU Participates in a Coastal Defense Exercise [Image 1 of 7]

    Balikatan 24: 15th MEU Participates in a Coastal Defense Exercise

    CAMP UNGLAY, PALAWAN, PHILIPPINES

    05.02.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Patrick Katz 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Samuel Seeger, an antitank missile gunner assigned to Weapons Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, inspects a TOW missile system before a coastal defense exercise as part of Exercise Balikatan 24 at Campong Ulay, Rizal, Palawan, Philippines, May 2, 2024. BK 24 is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Patrick Katz)

    This work, Balikatan 24: 15th MEU Participates in a Coastal Defense Exercise [Image 7 of 7], by Sgt Patrick Katz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

