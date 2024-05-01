U.S. Air Force Col. Alexis Johnson, 633d Civil Engineering Squadron commander, hands out
reusable bags to military personnel at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, April 23, 2024.
Reusable bags offer a sustainable alternative to mass-produced plastic bags, conserving natural
resources and protecting marine life. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Skylar Ellis)
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.03.2024 16:21
|Photo ID:
|8380497
|VIRIN:
|240423-F-XD903-1073
|Resolution:
|5162x3435
|Size:
|10.43 MB
|Location:
|VA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Earth week: restoring nature, one action at a time [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Skylar Ellis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
