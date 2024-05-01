Cecilia Boyd, 633d Civil Engineering Squadron natural resources manager, presents a Worm
Snake at the Bateman Library for Kids’ Wildlife Day at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia,
April 24, 2024. Boyd showed children and parents the iNaturalist app, which records and
identifies plants, animals, and fungus, like the Worm Snake. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman
1st Class Skylar Ellis)
|Date Taken:
|04.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.03.2024 16:21
|Photo ID:
|8380495
|VIRIN:
|240424-F-XD903-1025
|Resolution:
|5598x3725
|Size:
|11.41 MB
|Location:
|VA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Earth week: restoring nature, one action at a time [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Skylar Ellis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
