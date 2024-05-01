Cecilia Boyd, 633d Civil Engineering Squadron natural resources manager, presents a Worm

Snake at the Bateman Library for Kids’ Wildlife Day at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia,

April 24, 2024. Boyd showed children and parents the iNaturalist app, which records and

identifies plants, animals, and fungus, like the Worm Snake. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman

1st Class Skylar Ellis)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.23.2024 Date Posted: 05.03.2024 16:21 Photo ID: 8380495 VIRIN: 240424-F-XD903-1025 Resolution: 5598x3725 Size: 11.41 MB Location: VA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Earth week: restoring nature, one action at a time [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Skylar Ellis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.