    Earth week: restoring nature, one action at a time [Image 7 of 9]

    Earth week: restoring nature, one action at a time

    VA, UNITED STATES

    04.23.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Skylar Ellis 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    Cecilia Boyd, 633d Civil Engineering Squadron natural resources manager, presents a Worm
    Snake at the Bateman Library for Kids’ Wildlife Day at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia,
    April 24, 2024. Boyd showed children and parents the iNaturalist app, which records and
    identifies plants, animals, and fungus, like the Worm Snake. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman
    1st Class Skylar Ellis)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.23.2024
    Date Posted: 05.03.2024 16:21
    Photo ID: 8380495
    VIRIN: 240424-F-XD903-1025
    Resolution: 5598x3725
    Size: 11.41 MB
    Location: VA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Earth week: restoring nature, one action at a time [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Skylar Ellis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

