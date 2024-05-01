Leadership across the installation works with 633d Security Forces entry controllers to pass out
reusable bags at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, April 23, 2024. In celebration of Earth
Week, reusable bags were passed out at the Armistead Gate to encourage members to use a
sustainable option when shopping. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Skylar Ellis)
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.03.2024 16:21
|Photo ID:
|8380496
|VIRIN:
|240423-F-XD903-1152
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|4.86 MB
|Location:
|VA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Earth week: restoring nature, one action at a time [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Skylar Ellis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT