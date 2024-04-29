Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    RAF Mildenhall Honorary Commander Induction Ceremony 2024 [Image 13 of 14]

    RAF Mildenhall Honorary Commander Induction Ceremony 2024

    RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    04.25.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Cody Mott 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Bradley Higby, left, 488th Intelligence Squadron commander, passes the 488th IS guidon to Aaron Kesketh, head of the National Trading Standards Intelligence Team, during the Honorary Commanders’ induction ceremony at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, April 24, 2024. During the induction ceremony, the passing of the guidon signifies the acceptance of the title and responsibilities of an honorary commander.(U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cody J. A. Mott)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.25.2024
    Date Posted: 05.02.2024 11:10
    Photo ID: 8376931
    VIRIN: 240425-F-WG663-1408
    Resolution: 4806x4024
    Size: 17.5 MB
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, RAF Mildenhall Honorary Commander Induction Ceremony 2024 [Image 14 of 14], by A1C Cody Mott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    RAF Mildenhall Honorary Commander Induction Ceremony 2024
    RAF Mildenhall Honorary Commander Induction Ceremony 2024
    RAF Mildenhall Honorary Commander Induction Ceremony 2024
    RAF Mildenhall Honorary Commander Induction Ceremony 2024
    RAF Mildenhall Honorary Commander Induction Ceremony 2024
    RAF Mildenhall Honorary Commander Induction Ceremony 2024
    RAF Mildenhall Honorary Commander Induction Ceremony 2024
    RAF Mildenhall Honorary Commander Induction Ceremony 2024
    RAF Mildenhall Honorary Commander Induction Ceremony 2024
    RAF Mildenhall Honorary Commander Induction Ceremony 2024
    RAF Mildenhall Honorary Commander Induction Ceremony 2024
    RAF Mildenhall Honorary Commander Induction Ceremony 2024
    RAF Mildenhall Honorary Commander Induction Ceremony 2024
    RAF Mildenhall Honorary Commander Induction Ceremony 2024

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Team Mildenhall inducts 2024 Honorary Commanders

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Induction Ceremony
    RAF Mildenhall
    Honorary Commander
    100th Air Refueling Wing
    HCC
    100ARW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT