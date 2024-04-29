RAF Mildenhall Honorary Commander Induction Ceremony 2024

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Elliot Kipp, left, 95th Reconnaissance Squadron commander, passes the 95th RS guidon to Ian Brown, Royal Air Force Sculthorpe Heritage Centre curator, during the honorary commanders’ induction ceremony at RAF Mildenhall, England, April 24, 2024. The honorary commander program facilitates meaningful connections and fosters mutual understanding between local and U.S. communities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cody J. A. Mott)

