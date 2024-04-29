RAF Mildenhall Honorary Commander Induction Ceremony 2024

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Emilio Rodriguez, left, 100th Maintenance Squadron commander, passes the 100th MXS guidon to Julian Long, Electronic Metalwork Services managing director, during the honorary commanders’ induction ceremony at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, April 24, 2024. The honorary commander program facilitates meaningful connections and fosters mutual understanding between local and U.S. communities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cody J. A. Mott)

